Today, January 14

CRUISE SHIPS

A warm welcome to passengers onboard Costa Smeralda who arrived in port this morning.

MARKETS

8am -1pm Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

FIESTAS

Manacor, Sant Antoni. 21.00: Barbecue; first dance of the demons. Plaça Ramon Llull.

BREXIT

Soller. From 11.00 to 13.00 Brexit Outreach event at Capella de les Escolàpies (Calle Batac, 25) in Soller. Vice Consul Lucy Gorman will speak to attendees about Brexit and the future relationship between the UK and Spain. All welcome.

CINEMA

1917 (2019)

Plot summary Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers’ brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. Starring Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay and Daniel Mays. Director Sam Mendes. Duration 1 hour 59 minutes. Rated 12. Awards Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Drama and Best Director - Motion Picture (Sam Mendes)

1917 OCIMAX 12 Drama/War *15.00/17,20/19.40 (*Not on Tues or Thursday)

Richard Jewell (2019)

Plot summary American security guard Richard Jewell saves thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics, but is vilified by journalists and the press who falsely reported that he was a terrorist. Starring Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell and Brandon Stanley.Director Clint Eastwood.Duration 1 hour 50 minutes. Rated 12. Category Drama.

Richard Jewell FESTIVAL 12 Drama 18.45 (14/1)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Plot summary The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Starring Billie Lourd, Lupita Nyong’o and Daisy Ridley. Director J.J. Abrams. Duration 2 hours 35 minutes. Rated 12. Category Action/Adventure/Fantasy.

Star Wars AUGUSTA 12 Action/Adventure 16.20/19.00

Star Wars FESTIVAL 12 Action/Adventure 21.15 (14/1)

Little Women (2019) See trailer above

Plot summary Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War.

Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Timothée Chalamet. Director Greta Gerwig. Duration 2 hours 14 minutes. Rated A. Category Drama/Romance.

Little Women CINECIUTAT A Drama/Romance 16.15/18.50/21.25

Not showing at 16.15 on Saturday and 18.50 on Thursday

LIttle Women FESTIVAL A Drama/Romance 19.00 (14/1)

Tomorrow, January 15

MARKETS

8am -1pm Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

FIESTAS

Algaida, Sant Honorat. 18.30: Procession by bigheads and band of music. 19.00: Lighting of bonfires. 20.00: Barbecue. 21.30: Ball de bot. 23.00: CORREFOC - Dimonis d’Alaro. In the square.

Manacor, Sant Antoni. 20.30: Compline and “goigs” rehearsal. Mare de Déu dels Dolors Church.

Palma. Sant Sebastia. From 17.30 to 21.30 fencing exhibition at Germans Escales Sports Centre in Palma. Info 971 281 870, From 17.30 to 19.30 swimming exhbiition at Son Moix Sports Centre. At 16.30 storytelling at Sant Jordi library. At 20.00 Retrockspec tive 2020 with the film sceen ing of Taking Woodstock (USA 2009) directed by Ang Lee at Teatre Municipal Catalina Valls in Palma. Info 971 720 135.

MUSIC

Palma. 21.00: Maria del Mar Bonet - legendary Majorcan folk singer. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

SPORTS

Palma. Trotting races at Palma’s Son Pardo racetrack with the first race starting at 17.20. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge.