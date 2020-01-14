559 people sat an exam at the University of the Balearic Islands on Saturday to become a driver for the EMT. 13-01-2020 Ajuntament de Palma

Hundreds of people sat an exam at the Gaspar Melchor de Jovellanos building in the University of the Balearic Islands, or UIB on Saturday to become a driver for the EMT.

140 jobs are up for grabs and 40% of them have been earmarked for women.

A total of 528 men and 85 women were admitted to the tests, including 13 with some degree of disability. There was a total of 270 passes, 227 men and 40 women and 3 people for the shift reserved for people with disabilities.

Once they’ve passed the theory test they’ll also have to sit the level A2 Catalan written and oral tests.

A tribunal will then assess their qualifications, experience of driving large tonnage vehicles and languages skills then conduct a personal interview with each candidate to determine the top 140.

EMT has announced yet more changes to the bus stops in Palma

From January 16 there will be a new EMT bus stop in front of the Palau de Congressos. The bus stop number is 1334 and that’s where lines A1, 22, 23, 25 and 31 will stop.

The Palau de Congressos, Palma's Convention Centre.

As a result of the installation of the new bus stop at Palau de Congressos, the one at 459 Joan Maragall has been modified and lines A1, 22, 23 and 31 will no longer stop there, it will only be for line 1.

