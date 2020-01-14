Films in English
Oscar nominated film coming to Palma on Friday
Oscar nominated film Jojo Rabbit.
This Friday at a theatre near year comes in English Bad Boys for Life starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. It will be screened at Ocimax Palma Aficine.
Also the recently nominated Oscar film Jojo Rabbit starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson will be showing at Rivoli Aficine in Palma. This comedy/drama and war film has been nominated for both six BAFTA's and Oscars including Best Film.
Showtimes coming soon.
