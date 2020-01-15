1917 https://www.1917.movie 03-10-2019 Youtube: Universal Pictures

Today, January 15

MARKETS

8am -1pm Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

FIESTAS

Algaida, Sant Honorat. 18.30: Procession by bigheads and band of music. 19.00: Lighting of bonfires. 20.00: Barbecue. 21.30: Ball de bot. 23.00: CORREFOC - Dimonis d’Alaro. In the square.



Manacor, Sant Antoni. 20.30: Compline and “goigs” rehearsal. Mare de Déu dels Dolors Church.

Palma. Sant Sebastia. From 17.30 to 21.30 fencing exhibition at Germans Escales Sports Centre in Palma. Info 971 281 870, From 17.30 to 19.30 swimming exhbiition at Son Moix Sports Centre. At 16.30 storytelling at Sant Jordi library. At 20.00 Retrockspec tive 2020 with the film sceen ing of Taking Woodstock (USA 2009) directed by Ang Lee at Teatre Municipal Catalina Valls in Palma. Info 971 720 135.

MUSIC

Palma. 21.00: Maria del Mar Bonet - legendary Majorcan folk singer. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

SPORTS

Palma. Trotting races at Palma’s Son Pardo racetrack with the first race starting at 17.20. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge.

Tomorrow, January 16

MARKETS

8am -1pm S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

FIESTAS

Alaro, Sant Antoni. 17.30: Procession - bigheads, junior demons, Na Marranxeta junior dragon, donkey dancers and the Alaro “donkey”. Plaça Vila. 18.30: Lighting of bonfires. 22.30: CORREFOC - Dimonis d’Alaro and Na Marranxa dragon. From Bar Sa Granja to Plaça Vila.

Alcudia, Sant Antoni. 16.30: Sant Antoni and the demons (plus pipers) leave the town hall. Procession and the occasional “kidnapping” of a child. 20.00: Bonfire, botifarró, llonganissa, bread and drink (one euro). Plaça Constitució. Bonfire in Plaça Carles V, folk dance. 22.30: CORREFOC - Dimonis Arrels de la Vall (Mancor de la Vall). From the town hall to Plaça Carles V.



Algaida, Sant Honorat. 11.00: Mass, Cossiers dance.

Arta, Sant Antoni. 09.00: Wake-up procession. Demons, band of music. 19.00: Compline, 19.30: Lighting of the bonfires.

Capdepera, Sant Antoni. 14.30: Ringing of bells. 15.00: Demons and band of music in procession to the church. 19.00: Lighting of bonfires.

Inca, Sant Antoni. 20.00: Lighting of the bonfire. Barbecue, bread and wine. Folk dance. Plaça Bestiar.

Manacor, Sant Antoni. 14.15: Departure of demons, Cas Baciner. 14.30: Bell-ringing and dance. By the town hall. 19.00: Procession from the town hall with demons, band of music and people of the town. 19.30: Singing of the “goigs” of Sant Antoni during the Compline service at the parish church. 20.00: Lighting of the first bonfire in front of the Rectory. 22.00: Ball de bot folk dance, Plaça Ramon Llull.

Maria de la Salut, Sant Antoni. 20.00: Bonfire. 22.00: CORREFOC - Dimonis dels Infernets.

Muro, Sant Antoni. 19.45: Procession of the demons, Sant Antoni and the Unió Artística Murera Band of Music. From Plaça Convent to Plaça Comte d’Empúries. 20.15: Dance of the demons and Sant Antoni. Plaça Comte d’Empúries. 20.30: CORREFOC - Dimonis de Sa Pedrera (Muro), Realment Cremats (Palma), Escarrufaverros (Campanet). By the church (Plaça Comte d’Empúries). 21.30: Barbecue at bonfires in the square. 23.00: Traditional music and folk dance. Plaça Comte d’Empúries. 24.00: Concert - Ayan Band. Behind the town hall.

Palma. Sant Sebastia. From 17.30 to 19.30 judo exhibition at Germans Escalas Sports Centre in Palma.

Pollensa, Sant Antoni. 18.00: Judging of the bonfires starts. 21.00: Lighting of the bonfires.

Porto Cristo, Sant Antoni. 14.00: Departure of demons and dance at the municipal offices. 19.30: Mass and singing of the “goigs”, then lighting of bonfires.

Puerto Pollensa, Sant Antoni. 18.00: Judging of the bonfires starts. 21.00: Lighting of the bonfires.

Sa Coma, Sant Antoni. 19.15: Demons leave C. Margalides. 20.00: Lighting of bonfires by the coast.

Sa Pobla, Sant Antoni. 14.30: Departure of the demons and Sant Antoni and procession through the streets and squares of the town. 18.45: Ceremony of the historical sanctioning for the start of Sant Antoni Eve. In front of the town hall. 19.45: Departure of the paralympic demons of Grif, the demons d’Albopàs, the demons of the Obreria (Sant Antoni) and of the town hall, plus giants, bigheads, junior bigheads and the Sa Pobla band of music. From the town hall to the church. 20.00: Compline and acclamation of Sant Antoni. 21.15: Dance of the demons and of the gangs of bigheads and junior bigheads, accompanied by the Sa Pobla band of music. 21.45: PYROMUSICAL spectacular. Plaça Major. 22.15: Gathering of singers and ximbomba players. Plaça Major. 00.30: Grand ximbombada and glosada - ximbomba playing and reciting of folk/satirical tales, verses and poems. Plaça Major.

Sant Llorenç, Sant Antoni. 17.00: Demons in the streets. From Sa Rectoria. 19.30: Goigs for Sant Antoni at the Rectory. Followed by lighting of bonfires.

Son Carrió, Sant Antoni. 20.00: Dance of the Grand Demon at Ca N’Apollonia. Demons in the streets. Bonfire and barbecue. Plaça Església.

Son Servera, Sant Antoni. 16.00: Sant Antoni procession and floats. Plaça Sant Joan. 19.30: Compline. 20.00: Lighting of bonfires. Demon, band of music. Plaça Sant Joan.

Calvia. From 11.00 to 13.00 Brexit Outreach evening at Sala Palmanova (C/Diego Salvà Lezaun, 2). Talk about Brexit and the future relationship between the UK and Spain. All welcome.

Palma. Opera and Ballet Screenings at 20.15 with the live ballet Sleeping Beauty from Royal Opera House in London and showing at Palma’s Ocimax Aficine. Choreography by Marius Petipa and music Pyotr Il’yich Tchaikovsky. Duration 180 minutes. For all ages. Tickets at the box office.

1917 (2019) See trailer above

Plot summary Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers’ brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. Starring Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay and Daniel Mays. Director Sam Mendes. Duration 1 hour 59 minutes. Rated 12. Awards Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Drama and Best Director - Motion Picture (Sam Mendes)

1917 OCIMAX 12 Drama/War *15.00/17,20/19.40 (*Not on Tues or Thursday)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Plot summary The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Starring Billie Lourd, Lupita Nyong’o and Daisy Ridley. Director J.J. Abrams. Duration 2 hours 35 minutes. Rated 12. Category Action/Adventure/Fantasy.

Star Wars AUGUSTA 12 Action/Adventure 16.20/19.00

Star Wars FESTIVAL 12 Action/Adventure 21.15 (14/1)

Little Women (2019)

Plot summary Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War.

Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Timothée Chalamet. Director Greta Gerwig. Duration 2 hours 14 minutes. Rated A. Category Drama/Romance.

Little Women CINECIUTAT A Drama/Romance 16.15/18.50/21.25

Not showing at 16.15 on Saturday and 18.50 on Thursday