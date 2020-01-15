Transport
Ryanair may close aiport bases in Spain
Ryanair has already closed three bases in the Canary Islands and says more shut downs in Spain cannot be ruled out if there are new delays in deliveries of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, which is banned from flying after two accidents killed more than 300 people.
Ryanair’s Marketing Director, Kenny Jacobs, explained that the airline had planned to deliver up to ten 737 MAX planes for this summer, although that number could be reduced after revisions by the regulators.
Ryanair currently has nine bases at 26 airports in Spain and employs around 3,000 people which does not include the bases at Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Lanzarote which were shut down on January 8 because of the problems with the 737 MAX.
Boeing 737 Max planes at Washington airport. Photo: Reuters
"The only reason for the closure of bases is the delay in deliveries of 737 MAX, which has caused the closure of seven Ryanair bases in Europe" said Kenny Jacobs.
The delays are likely to cause a 1.5% drop in Ryanair traffic to Spain this year, with a 3% drop predicted at three Catalan airports but a 1.5% growth is forecast in Madrid.
