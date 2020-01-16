Mainly sunny with highs of 17º. 15-01-2020 Caroline Fuller

A cloudy start will clear to be a beautiful sunny day in Palma with a high of 17º and a low of 6 degrees.

Andratx has lots of sunshine too with a slight southerly breeze, and a top temperature of 17 degrees dropping to 5º overnight.

The wind is picking up in Santanyi and it will be gale force by tomorrow, but it’s relatively mild today with plenty of sunshine, a high of 17 degrees and a low of 4º.

It’s a blustery day in Alcudia with gusts of up to 15 kilometres but the sun is shining and it’s 18 degrees with a low of 7º.

Soller is slightly cooler at 16 degrees with a south easterly breeze but the sun’s out there too and overnight the temperature will drop to 4 degrees.

View the weather across the island with our webcams.

Jan 16 What’s On

Inca market is open from 8am until 2pm today and the stalls are overflowing with leather goods, local produce, food and artisanal products.

If you’re in Palma, why not take a wander around the market in Pere Garau? Farmers from villages all over the island come here to sell their fruit, vegetables, flowers and plants and there’s also a great indoor section with stalls selling everything imaginable at extremely reasonable prices. It’s open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8am until 2pm.

Lluc Casares is live at the Blue Jazz Club on the top floor of Hotel Saratoga where you can soak up the music while you admire the spectacular views of Palma. The gig starts at 9pm and there’s no charge on the door.

And if you’re out, out, the Fenómenos Band will be on stage at the Shamrock from midnight, it’s free to get in and the venue is open until 5am.