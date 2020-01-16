The accused of murdering her partner in Cala Millor denies the facts and blames the dog for the death. 18-06-2019 A. SEPULVEDA

A 49-year-old Russian woman who stabbed her husband to death in Cala Millor in April 2016 has lost her appeal and has been jailed for 14 years.

The court heard that Svetlana Batukova kept cutting Horst Hans Henkel until he died at their home in Cala Millor, then his body was partially eaten by the family dogs.

The defendant insisted the victim died after his dogs attacked him, but her claims were dismissed by forensic experts who said that the victim was definitely attacked with a knife.

The woman's lawyer launched an appeal against her sentence claiming alleged irregularities during the hearing and that there wasn’t enough evidence to prove that she murdered her husband.

The Court rejected all of the arguments put forward by the Defence and upheld the 14 year sentence handed down to Svetlana Batukova.