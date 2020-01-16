The stolen van on fire in Son Banya, Palma. 15-01-2020 @BOMBERSDEPALMA

A man is facing 18 months in jail and a hefty fine for allegedly stealing a van and torching it in the village of Son Banya.

The van owner says he left the vehicle in a street in Can Pastilla on New Year’s Day, 2019 and the next day it was gone.

The footprint of the defendant was reportedly found in the car but he denies taking it and setting it alight.

“That night I was drinking and smoking pot and I was high so I went to my house. I had nothing to do with the theft of the van or with the fire,” said the defendant.

If found guilty, the 29-year-old will be jailed for 18 months and fined 2,160 euros for the theft.

The Prosecutor’s Office is also asking that he be forced to pay 7,250 euros in compensation to the van owner.