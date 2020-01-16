Emergencies
Man seriously injured after fall from tree
A 34-year-old man has been seriously injured after falling from a height of three metres whilst he was pruning a tree.
The accident happened at around 12.30 on Wednesday, in Carrer de Malaga in Palmanova.
Emergency Services personnel from SAMU-061 treated the man at the scene before transferring him to Son Espases Hospital.
The victim has cranial and abdominal abdominal injuries and is said to be in very serious condition.
