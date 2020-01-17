Traffic restrictions for Sant Sebastià
Palma Local Police have announced the traffic cuts planned during this weekend’s Sant Sebastià celebrations.
On January 18, Plaça del Rei Joan Carles I will be closed off from 7pm until approximately 3am, depending on the influx of public and the cleaning up after the concert ends.
The restrictions will also affect Plaça de la Reina, Avinguda Jaime III, Carrer de la Protectora, Carrer de la Unió and Plaça del Mercat.
On January 19, Carrer del Palau Reial and Carrer del Conquistador will be closed from 5.30pm and Avinguda Jaime III, Carrer de la Protectora, Carrer de la Unió and Plaça del Mercat will be shut from 7pm until around 3am for the Revetla de Sant Sebastià.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.