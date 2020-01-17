Concert at Plaça del Rei Joan Carles I. 17-01-2020 PERE BOTA

Palma Local Police have announced the traffic cuts planned during this weekend’s Sant Sebastià celebrations.

On January 18, Plaça del Rei Joan Carles I will be closed off from 7pm until approximately 3am, depending on the influx of public and the cleaning up after the concert ends.

The restrictions will also affect Plaça de la Reina, Avinguda Jaime III, Carrer de la Protectora, Carrer de la Unió and Plaça del Mercat.

On January 19, Carrer del Palau Reial and Carrer del Conquistador will be closed from 5.30pm and Avinguda Jaime III, Carrer de la Protectora, Carrer de la Unió and Plaça del Mercat will be shut from 7pm until around 3am for the Revetla de Sant Sebastià.