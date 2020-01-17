Rafael Nadal with CBS reporter Jon Wertheim. 16-01-2020 CBS/60 MINUTES

In 2013, Rafael Nadal bought a typical Majorcan stone chalet on 7,000 square metres of land by the coast in Porto Cristo. The owners, heirs to one of the people who established the Caves of Drach as an attraction, had originally asked for 5.7 million euros. In the end, they were paid four million.

After buying the property, the tennis star decided on a total rebuilding job. A few days ago, it featured in the CBS programme 60 Minutes. Speaking to reporter Jon Wertheim, Nadal explained that his parents live close by and that the coastal property, when it is finished, will mean that he is just three minutes away from where his new yacht will be moored. The only problem he foresees is that, in summer, kids from Manacor are used to going across the property in order to get to the sea.

The land has been prepared for work on the new building to start.