Tourism
The booze quota: the new legislation
A video showing low cost tourism.
The new booze legislation announced by the Balearic government for Magalluf and Playa de Palma is as follows.
· Six alcoholic drinks (unspecified) per day on all inclusive packages.
· Limits on shops selling alcoholic drinks in the resorts.
· The end of Happy Hour and other activities which encourage alleged excessive drinking.
· Two strikes and you are closed for bars breaking the law on the sale of alcohol, maximum fine of 600,000 euros and closure for three years.
· Crackdown on balconying.
· Moves to ban pub crawls and PRs encouraging excessive drinking.
· Crackdown on party boats.
· Crackdown on under age drinking.
