A video showing low cost tourism.

The new booze legislation announced by the Balearic government for Magalluf and Playa de Palma is as follows.

· Six alcoholic drinks (unspecified) per day on all inclusive packages.

· Limits on shops selling alcoholic drinks in the resorts.

· The end of Happy Hour and other activities which encourage alleged excessive drinking.

· Two strikes and you are closed for bars breaking the law on the sale of alcohol, maximum fine of 600,000 euros and closure for three years.

· Crackdown on balconying.

· Moves to ban pub crawls and PRs encouraging excessive drinking.

· Crackdown on party boats.

· Crackdown on under age drinking.