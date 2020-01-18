Transport
More bus lines for pets to travel on next month
From February 1, people will be able to take their pets onto 16 of the 38 bus lines in Palma for 30 cents per journey.
Until now animals were only allowed on 8 buses and Palma City Council says it hopes they’ll be allowed on all buses by the first quarter of 2022.
Passengers will now be allowed to travel with pets on lines L1, A1, A2, L2, L3, L4, L20, L35, L11, L14, L16, L24, L31, L32, L46 and L47.
EMT regulations demand that dogs must be tied with a lead and wear a muzzle whilst on the bus and puppies, cats, hamsters, rabbits and other pets, can travel on the authorised lines inside a basket or carrier.
The EMT does not allow any dog breeds that are classified as dangerous to travel on the buses.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.