Pets on an EMT bus. 17-01-2020 Ultima Hora

From February 1, people will be able to take their pets onto 16 of the 38 bus lines in Palma for 30 cents per journey.

Until now animals were only allowed on 8 buses and Palma City Council says it hopes they’ll be allowed on all buses by the first quarter of 2022.

Passengers will now be allowed to travel with pets on lines L1, A1, A2, L2, L3, L4, L20, L35, L11, L14, L16, L24, L31, L32, L46 and L47.

EMT regulations demand that dogs must be tied with a lead and wear a muzzle whilst on the bus and puppies, cats, hamsters, rabbits and other pets, can travel on the authorised lines inside a basket or carrier.

The EMT does not allow any dog breeds that are classified as dangerous to travel on the buses.