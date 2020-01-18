Leisure
Megasport gym could reopen in April this year
Megasport has confirmed that it will reopen between April 1 and 15 but the exact date will depend on the arrival of the fitness machines which are coming from the USA, Switzerland, Sweden and Germany.
"We will soon open an exclusive pre-registration period, in which they can enjoy 10 days to sign up without tuition fees,” said a Megasport spokesperson.
A budget of 3,764,674 has been set aside to pay for renovations and improvements currently being carried out at the gym which will have a Hitt room with high intensity training and 650 hours of classes a week.
Palma City Council ordered the partial closure of the gym in April 2018 over licensing issues which forced Megasport to shut down the entire facility in May 2018 because it was unable to provide an adequate service for members.
