Palma in the sun! 17-01-2020

Palma’s 16 degrees today but this morning’s sunshine will give way to a cloudy afternoon, evening showers and a low of 6.

It’s a bit miserable in Calvia too with a high of 15, scattered showers and a low of 5.

Santanyi is 16 degrees, partly sunny, partly cloudy and a bit breezy with an overnight temperature of 4.

There’s morning sunshine and afternoon clouds in Pollensa with a top temperature of 18 dropping to 5 after dark.

It’s a windy Saturday in Soller but mostly sunny with a high of 15 and a low of 4 degrees.

Bad weather might put a damper on this year’s Sant Sebastià celebrations, Aemet is forecasting gale force winds and torrential rain across the whole island on Sunday.

What’s On

Don’t miss the Sant Antoni celebrations in Andratx, the bonfires will be lit at 6pm, there’s folk dancing at 8 and the correfoc at 10pm will be followed by live music at 11.30pm.

There’s also Sant Antoni celebrations in Cala Bona and Cala Millor from 8pm, the Cala Ratjada demons parade kicks off at 3pm and in Consell, the floats will leave Avenida Francesca Homar at 5pm.

Palma’s Sant Sebastià celebrations continue at 8pm in Plaça Rei Joan Carles 1 with Los 40 Mallorca Pop, featuring live performances by Catherine Fernàndez, Big Lion Daisy C, Xuso Jones, Fede Dorcaz, Elsa Barahona and Paco Martín and Luis Larrodera.

The Hollywood Symphony Orchestra pays tribute to John Williams at the Trui Theatre in Son Rapinya from 9pm. Tickets cost between 37 and 50 euros and they’re available at the box office or online at www.truiteatre.es.