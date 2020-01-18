The Mallorca Files. 18-01-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

A documentary entitled Mallorca en primer plano (Majorca Close-up) will be shown at the Callao cinema in Madrid next Wednesday. This is to tie in with the Fitur tourism fair.

Yesterday, the president of the Council of Majorca, Catalina Cladera, and the tourism councillor, Andreu Serra, gave a presentation about the documentary. Cladera said that the idea is to show off Majorca as “an excellent set” for the film industry.

Majorca is “much more than sun and beach”, Cladera told a press conference.

The documentary will help with tackling seasonality and boost tourism in the low season.

The Councillor, Andreu Serra explained, has decided to use film as a common thread for addressing seasonality and tourism diversification. The showing in Madrid will be attended by up to 350 people.

These will include travel agency representatives, travel journalists, influencers and people from the film industry. The event will also feature a concert by singers Jaime Anglada and Carolina Cerezuela, samples of Majorcan gastronomy, and showings of the first episodes of both Spain Passion (directed at the Chinese market) and the BBC’s The Mallorca Files, the first series of which is currently being repeated every Saturday on BBC1 at 18.15 Spanish time has attracted record audiences of over 2.5 million viewers per episodes.

Series two is currently being filmed on the island at the moment. In terms of tourism promotion, the Council wishes to “boost the Spanish tourism market”. Cladera observed that domestic tourism in Majorca increased by over five per cent last year and that this tourism was especially evident in low-season months, such as January and February.

Today The Mallorca Files is being shown on BBC1 at 18.25.

The Oligarch’s Icon. Series 1, episode 3.

Miranda and Max attempt to find a masked assailant who stole the famous Icon of St Nicholas, but the escape of a person of interest results in a furious Ines removing the pair from the case, causing a rift between the two detectives. When the icon suddenly reappears, Miranda and Max must put their differences aside as they are drawn into a furious cat-and-mouse chase.