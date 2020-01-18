Take out your umbrellas on Sunday. 18-01-2020 Morey

Shares:

Storm Gloria is on its way to Majorca and torrential rain, gale force winds and high seas are forecast for Sunday which could force organisers to cancel the entertainment planned for Sant Sebastià.

According to Aemet’s María José Guerrero, Storm Gloria will arrive, at noon and get stronger by the hour.

“An orange alert has been issued for the Serra and the north of the island where 120 litres of rain per square meter is likely to fall within 12 hours and a yellow alert has been activated for the rest of the Island, including Palma where around 60 litres per square metre is expected.

In mountain areas the wind will be gusting at between 100-120 kilometres an hour and between 70 and 80 kilometres an hour elsewhere.

The sea will be very rough with waves reaching 6 metres high along the Serra de Tramuntana coastline and around 3 metres high everywhere else.

It will be much cooler too with a top temperature of 15 degrees on Saturday dropping to around 12 on Sunday and Monday and overnight lows of between 6 and 10 degrees.