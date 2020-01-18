Water management
Lifting of drought pre-alert for Palma
Palma will no longer be in a situation of drought pre-alert at the end of this month, and the town hall will not need to buy in desalinated supplies at least until the summer. Decisions regarding desalinated water will depend on what the rainfall is like for the rest of the winter and in the spring.
The Emaya municipal services agency describes the current water reserves situation as good, especially the capacities of springs and reservoirs, which are currently at 75%. Emaya hasn't been buying desalinated water from the government's Abaqua agency since November. The budget for this year is for two cubic hectometres, but this may have to be adjusted. There was the same prevision for 2019, but it was necessary to increase the two to five because of the lack of rain between January and October.
The agency says that forecasting rainfall is becoming ever more unpredictable. In order that there is "prudent and sustainable" management, buying in desalinated supply means that aquifers aren't over-exploited and that good reserves in the aquifers can be maintained.
