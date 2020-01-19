Thefts
Vandals steal one of Binissalem's crosses
Someone has stolen a large stone cross that marks one of the boundaries of Binissalem.
The stone cross which has stood in Carrer de Biniali for many years, disappeared sometime between Monday night and dawn on Tuesday and investigators believe it was taken by the same group of people who are suspected of trying to steal items from the local church.
Residents called the Police as soon as they noticed that the cross had disappeared and officers are now sifting through CCTV footage from cameras in the neighbourhood to try to identify the thieves and the vehicle they used to remove the statue.
Investigators say ropes were found tied around the necks of some of the stone statues outside the church but it appears that they were so heavy the thieves were unable to move them.
