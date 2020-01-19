The gap left in the German market by Thomas Cook has been filled. 09-08-2018 Europa Press

As a consequence of the collapse of Thomas Cook, German tour operators are increasing their offers for Majorca this summer by up to 40%. Tui, Alltours and DER Touristik have all benefited from the Thomas Cook demise, but FTI and Schauinsland Reisen are said to have been the chief beneficiaries.

The view of the tourism industry in Majorca is that there has been a total absorption of what Thomas Cook's German divisions used to offer. This has taken just three months and reinforces the fact that Majorca remains one of the most in-demand tourist destinations for the German market.

There are, however, continuing concerns about the German economy and the consequent sale of holidays in Majorca. In 2019, the number of passengers from German airports arriving at Son Sant Joan Airport was up 1.3%. This compared with growth of four per cent in previous years.

The German economy grew by only 0.6% in 2019 and is not expected to show growth above one per cent in 2020. There is stagnation, but it certainly isn't recession. Even so, German tour operators may yet adjust their bed quotas downwards, although there is also the potential for a price war with other destinations.