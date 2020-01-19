Weather
Storm Gloria latest
By midday on Sunday, the Guardia Civil was not reporting any incidents in Majorca as a consequence of Storm Gloria. However, at Palma Arena (Velodrom Illes Balears), the Copa de España track competition has had to be suspended because of rain leaking in.
Aemet, which has issued amber alerts for wind, coastal conditions and rain in most of Majorca, anticipates that the worst of the weather will be later in the day. In Ibiza and Formentera there are red alerts for the coasts.
Fires have been prohibited on all the islands as a precaution. Flights at Alicante-Elche Airport have been suspended until Monday lunchtime, with red alerts for rain and wind having been activated in Valencia. The closure of the airport obviously means cancellations and flights being diverted.
