The candidates waiting to go in to take the exam. 19-01-2020 Emilio Queirolo

A total of 2,588 people signed up to take the Correos (Postal Services) test on Sunday at the Gaspar Melchor de Jovellanos building of the University of the Balearic Islands, or UIB in Palma.

There are 4,005 permanent jobs up for grabs nationwide and 82 of them are in the Balearic Islands.

At 9am, 86 tests started simultaneously in 29 Spanish cities with a total of 166,350 applicants vying for Post Office jobs in Spain, in the biggest public employment offer of the last decade.

The new jobs are the result of a multi-annual employment agreement signed between Correos and the unions and 2,618 of the vacancies are for Postmen, 725 are for Classification Agents and the other 662 are for Customer Services Personnel.

Applicants are being tested on their knowledge of Correos, including services, products and work processes and those who make it through to the next round will be assessed in terms of their experience and training.

More than 3,500 Correos employees are helping with the selection process which requires a lot of logistical and organisational effort to cope with the number of people involved.