Much of the island is still flooded. 20-01-2020 Atienza

Shares:

An orange weather warning is still in place for the coastal areas of the Balearic Islands as the tail end of Storm Gloria continues to batter the islands.

Palma is 16 degrees with torrential rain, 40 kilometre an hour easterly winds and a low of 8º.

Andratx is 17º and very blustery with heavy rain and an overnight low of 7 degrees.

It’s pouring rain in Santanyi with winds gusting up to 45 kilometres an hour and a top temperature of 15º dropping to 6 degrees after dark.

Pollensa is also very, very wet and very, very windy with a high of 17 and a low of 6.

And it’s blowing a gale in Soller with 50 kilometre an hour south easterly winds, driving rain and a hit of 14º falling to 5 degrees overnight.

Jan 21 What’s On

It’s market day in Calvia and the stalls in Santa Ponsa are overflowing with fabulous food, lots of plants and flowers, clothing and shoes from 8am until 1pm.

There’s an exhibition at the Maior Gallery in Palma to celebrate the work of Editions Maior and pay tribute to the people in the workshop and the work they’ve done as well as a selection of engravings by national and international artists. It’s free to get in and it’s open from Tuesday to Friday from 10am until 2pm and between 4.30 and 8pm and on Saturdays from 11am until 12 noon and 12.30 until 2pm.

And it’s reggae night at the Shamrock in Palma; Glasford & The Providence will be onstage at midnight, it’s free to get in and it’s open until 5am.