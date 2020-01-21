Balearic Islands' stand at Fitur-Madrid, a tourist fair that will be inaugurated tomorrow by Queen Sofia. 15-01-2020 Ultima Hora

Tourismophobia and the challenge of sustainability are at the top of the agenda for the Exceltur forum and Fitur fair which will opens tomorrow at Ifema.

The Balearic President Francina Armengol, Tourism Minister, Iago Negueruela and Mobilitat i Habitatge Counsellor Marc Pons, are in Madrid to discuss the decree law against excess tourism with delegates from the Spanish and International Tourism Industry. This decree is a pioneer internationally and will become a point of reference for other Spanish and European holiday destinations.

There is concern about how the summer 2020 season in Majorca will evolve, and the Government wants the Central Administration’s help with promotions and investments in mature tourist areas such as Playa de Palma and Palmanova-Magalluf, to make them more competitive.

Sustainability

Tourism sustainability will be the star theme at the Exceltur forum and Fitur fair. The Government and Councils are concerned about the direct impact digitalisation and new technology will have on tourism marketing, as well as the gradual increase in the number of visitors to holiday destinations.

They want to avoid saturation and the negative effects that it causes on destinations, particularly in Palma, where it generates complaints from social and environmental groups.

The increasing competition from destinations in the eastern Mediterranean, the effect of the 'Brexit' and the German economic crisis will make Spanish tourism a priority this year.