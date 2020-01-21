Events
Storm Gloria kept thousands at home for Sant Sebastia
Only 2,000 spectators turned out for the Sant Sebastià 2020 Revetla compared to more than 30,000 last year according to Palma City Council.
Storm Gloria forced the cancellation of some events and because it was cold, very wet and very windy, many people chose to stay at home.
Fewer barbecues were on the go and it took a long time to get them started because the wood was saturated, but once the flames took hold, the sausages did sizzle.
A total of 138 Police were deployed to the streets of Palma to guarantee the safety and security of the crowd during the Revetla between 17.00 and 02.30 and there were only 10 incidents which were swiftly taken care of.
Emaya collected 3.5 tonnes of waste which was no mean feat because everything was sopping wet, making it much heavier than usual.
