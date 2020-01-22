Storm Gloria continues to give us unsettled weather. 20-01-2020 JOAN SOCIES¶

The Red weather alert has been downgraded to Orange as Storm Gloria leaves the shores of the Balearic Islands but it’s still a bit unsettled in some places.

Palma is 18 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy with scattered showers, 20 kilometre an hour winds and a low of 9 degrees.

It’s a foggy start to the day in Andratx, with strong winds, occasional sunny spells this afternoon and showers this evening; the top temperature is 18 degrees dropping to 8º overnight.

Santanyi is mostly sunny with showers here and there, winds gusting up to 20 kilometres, a high of 16º and a low of 7º.

It’s overcast and very windy in Pollensa with some rain later in the day and a top temperature of 18º falling to 6º degrees after dark.

Morning mist in Soller will clear by lunchtime and it'll be partly sunny partly cloudy the rest of the day with evening showers, 30 kilometre south-easterly winds, a high of 16º and a low of 5º.



Jan 22 What’s On

It’s market day in Andratx, Bunyola, Capdepera, Cas Concos, Coll d’en Rabassa, Sineu, sa Cabana, Sencelles, S’Arenal, Vilafranca de Bonany, Llucmajor, Santanyi, Petra, Puerta Pollensa and Selva and the stalls are laden with all kinds of goodies, including local produce, handicrafts, footwear, clothing and plants.



The Es Baluard Museum of Contemporary Art in Palma has floor upon floor of amazing exhibitions and stunning collections and it’s open today from 10am until 8pm.

Trio Reinecke are live at Sa Nostra Cultural Centre at number 12 Calle Concepció in Palma from 7.30pm.

And if you’re out, out, it's got to be the Shamrock on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma, Discoups are live on stage at midnight, it’s free to get in, and it’s open until 5am.