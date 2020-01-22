Weather
Young British man gone missing in Ibiza
112 Emergency Service Personnel in Ibiza are searching for a British man who’s been missing since Tuesday.
The 25-year-old was last seen in Portinatx in the Sant Joan de Labritja area of the island.
The north of Ibiza has been battered by Storm Gloria in the last few days, causing very rough seas and extremely high waves and it’s feared the missing man may have fallen into the sea.
Emergency personnel are also still searching for a man who disappeared whilst he was abseiling with a colleague between Soller and Escorca in Majorca.
