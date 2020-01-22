Waves hit Porto Colom. 22-01-2020 Jaume Tomas

Shares:

Storm Gloria has now moved out to sea according to State Meteorological Agency, Aemet, but its left a parting gift of 3 metre high waves on the Balearic Island coastline on its way out.

The yellow alert for the Serra de Tramuntanas has been lifted, but will stay in place for the north and northeast of the island until at least 3pm and in the Levante area until 8pm on Wednesday.

Aemet also warned that the rain could return on Wednesday night, but it won’t be nearly as heavy as in recent days when record rainfall was recorded.

Fair weather is forecast for Majorca on Thursday and Friday but temperatures are likely to be up and down for the next few days.