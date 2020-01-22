Perishable goods were in short supply. 21-01-2020

Shares:

Following the disruption to shipping caused by Storm Gloria, supplies to supermarkets are now getting back to normal. The distributors association said on Wednesday that ships transporting goods from the mainland started to operate again on Tuesday afternoon.

By Thursday, the association's president. Bartolomé Servera, expects things to be completely normal. He adds, however, that there wasn't a general shortage of products. The lack of some perishable goods in certain supermarkets was due to their not having warehousing to keep them in stock.