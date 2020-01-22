Missing person in Fornalutx. 22-01-2020 Youtube: Ultima Hora

Today, as Storm Gloria moved away, searches continued for one person in Majorca and two in Ibiza, one is a 25-year-old Briton.

Searches are being carried out on land and at sea.

Elsewhere, supermarket shelves were fully stocked after some stores ran out of essential fresh food items on Tuesday because the ports were closed.

