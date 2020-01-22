The Vicente Ferrer Foundation is based in Anantapur. 22-01-2020 Archive

President Armengol is due to make an official visit to India at the end of the month and spend five days during which she will go to the Fundación Vicente Ferrer facilities in Anantapur.

The government has been collaborating with the foundation for some years. This is through the fund for international cooperation. To date, however, no regional president has been to Anantapur.

She will be opening a hospital, which has received Balearic government finance, and also a school. This has been given financial support by a number of people from the world of the arts; they will also be going to India.