Infrastructure
Palma demanding Costas' payment for Cala Gamba wall
Palma town hall is insisting that the Costas Authority pays it for repairs to the promenade wall in Cala Gamba.
Town hall spokesperson Alberto Jarabo said on Wednesday that the wall is the Costas' responsibility. The town hall has raised the tender for the work to be carried out - a cost of 185,000 euros - but the Costas, Jarabo stated, will have to pay for it. The town hall has moved ahead in arranging the repairs in order to ensure the safety of pedestrians.
