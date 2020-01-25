Tennis
Rafa visits injured ball girl
World number one Rafa Nadal described the moment he struck a ball girl on the head with a scorching forehand during his match against Federico Delbonis as one of the scariest in his career, but made amends when he visited her family yesterday.
Had the chance to meet her and her family today. So happy she is well after the scariest moment I?ve had on a tennis court. Annita is a brave girl! ??? pic.twitter.com/FDZGermA44? Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) January 24, 2020
"Had the chance to meet her and her family today. So happy she's well after the scariest moment I've had on a tennis court. Annita is a brave girl," Nadal said in a tweet accompanied by a picture of him and the youngster smiling.
