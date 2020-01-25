Rafa Nadal apologizing to the girl who got hit by the ball during the match against Delbonis. 23-01-2020 Reuters

World number one Rafa Nadal described the moment he struck a ball girl on the head with a scorching forehand during his match against Federico Delbonis as one of the scariest in his career, but made amends when he visited her family yesterday.

Had the chance to meet her and her family today. So happy she is well after the scariest moment I?ve had on a tennis court. Annita is a brave girl! ??? pic.twitter.com/FDZGermA44 ? Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) January 24, 2020

