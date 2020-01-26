A damp start but hopefully clearing for tonight's correfoc. 25-01-2020 MDB

Palma is wet and windy today with a high of 16º and a low of 8º, fingers crossed it will fair up before the Correfoc gets underway.

It’s blustery in Andratx too and partly sunny, partly cloudy with occasional showers, a high of 15º and a low of 8 degrees.

Santanyi is 17 degrees, overcast and windy with some sunny spells, some showers and a low of 6º.

It’s much the same in Alcudia 16 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy with scattered showers, 25 kilometre an hour winds and a low of 8º.

Soller, 15 degrees, dull and raining all day with a low of 5 degrees and a slight breeze.

Jan 26 What’s On

It’s correfoc day in Palma with seven groups of 'dimonis', three beasts of fire and 478 people, including pyrotechnic experts, batucada and support people taking part. A budget of 22,000 has been earmarked for the last day of the Sant Sebastià 2020 celebrations and with187.93 kilos of fireworks and 6,800 devices being burned it’s bound to be a spectacular show. Live music will be playing in Plaza del Mercat from 6pm, the Correfoc parade will leave Paseo de Mallorca at 7pm and the lighting of the beasts of fire will be in the Plaça Rei Juan Carlos I.

Explore the history, paintings and sculptures of Joan Miró with a guided tour at the Pilar and Joan Miró Fundació in Palma, it’s open today from 10am until 3pm.

And the Sunday night jam session gets underway at the Shamrock at midnight on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma, it’s free to get in and it’s open until 5am.