Emergencies
Four pedestrians injured following Palma collision
Shortly before midnight on Saturday, a van skipped a red light on Calle Balmes in Palma and collided with a car on the Calle Arxiduc. The drivers of both vehicles lost control and struck a number of pedestrians - four required hospital treatment, but none are said to be in a serious condition.
The van driver got out of the vehicle and ran off. However, this was a company van, and after the police had contacted one of the owners, they were able to locate the driver. He was tested for alcohol and found to be three times over the limit. He has been charged with an offence against road safety and with driving under the influence and failing to report an accident.
