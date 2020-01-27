Kobe Bryant was one of nine that dead in the accident. 27-01-2020 KYLE GRILLOT

Tributes are pouring in for retired NBA star, Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash, near Calabasas in California yesterday.

Nine people perished in the accident including, Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna who was also known as Gigi.

Firefighters had to hike to the crash site because the helicopter went down in rough terrain that’s extremely difficult to access.

Videos have been posted on social media in tribute to Kobe.

"The Clippers mourn Kobe Bryant, an icon in this city and this sport, who inspired his teammates and opponents with their drive and determination. Kobe left an indelible mark on the world. Your family, friends, fans and the Laker organization are all in our prayers. We'll miss it," said Clippers owner, Steven Ballmer.

Clippers coach, Doc Rivers was inconsolable and couldn't hold the back tears as he praised Kobe Bryant’s entire professional and personal career during a press conference.

Fans have laid flowers, candles and cards outside the Mamba Sports Centre in Thousand Oaks, California in remembrance of Kobe, who retired from basketball in 2016 and was considered to be one of the best players in the history of the NBA.

Kobe and his daughter were on their way to a basketball tournament at the Mamba Academy when the helicopter crashed killing all nine people onboard.