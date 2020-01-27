There were over 200 demons in Palma last night. 26-01-2020 Laura Becerra

Sant Sebastià 2020 is over for another year and the closing party correfoc was absolutely incredible.

The evening kicked off at 18.00 with the lighting of the bèsties de foc in Plaça del Mercat at 18.00 and the Castellers entertained the crowd as they waited for the main event.

At 19.00, Avinguda Jaume III, came alive as more than 200 dimonis and batucadas strutted their stuff, breathing flames and setting off fireworks to the delight of the crowd who followed them along the entire route.

Endimoniats de Palma, Dimonis de Son Sardina, Enfocats, Kinfumfà Dimonis, Es Cau des Boc Negre, Trabucats, Realment Cremats i Òliba de la Real and Drac de Sant Jordi emerged to the rhythm of the drums, some had fireworks attached to their bodies, others held them high on sticks and the crowd joined in, dancing to the beat.

Pyrotechnics

Palma City Council spent 22,000 euros on the Correfoc, which included 478 people, 255 pyrotechnic experts, 170 batucada members and 43 support people and they burned 187.93 kilos of fireworks.

Thousands of people turned out to watch the spectacular end to Sant Sebastià 2020 celebrations and they had to walk into town because several roads in Palma were closed.