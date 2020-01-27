The Guardia Civil will take charge of the investigation. 27-01-2020 Archive

Staff working at a Council of Majorca centre for minors have informed the prosecution service of what they say is a case of sexual abuse of a child in the Council's care by one particular member of staff.

The centre in question, which has started its own internal investigation, is fully cooperating with the prosecutor. The case apparently has to do with a night shift worker. The abuse, it is alleged, has been going on for some time; the victim is a foreign teenager. Statements are to be taken from the accused and all other parties over the coming days, and the matter will be handled by the Guardia Civil's unit for women and minors.

This case follows the recent revelations regarding minors in the care of the Council's social services division, the Majorca Institute of Social Affairs (IMAS). It has been acknowledged that sixteen minors have been victims of sexual exploitation.

A rally is to be held outside the IMAS offices in Palma (Calle General Riera 67) on Monday evening at 19.00. This is to protest against alleged negligence in responding to cases of sexual exploitation. It has been organised by the newly created Citizens' Group Against Child Sexual Exploitation. The group's president, Joana Molinas, is inviting people to protest against the passivity of institutions and to demonstrate their outrage.

