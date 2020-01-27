The National Police made four arrests for illegal detention. 27-01-2020 Teresa Ayuga - Archive

The National Police in Palma arrested four people on Saturday, one of them a minor, on suspicion of illegal detention and making threats.

At around 16.00 on Saturday, a man went to the Guardia Civil's command centre in Palma and told officers that he had been illegally held at an address near to his and from which he had escaped by jumping from a balcony. The National Police were called in, and officers went to the scene with the man, who had several injuries and who explained that he had earlier contacted one of the four (a woman) through social media and had been invited by her to go to her home in Foners.

Once he got there, the woman, two male adults and a minor locked him in and threatened him. One tried to steal effects from him, but another intervened to stop this. Instead, they wanted to force him to go with them and steal 30 phones from people attending the concert in Plaça Espanya that evenimg. He refused and then managed to get away by jumping from a balcony.

The four people arrested were all Spanish - a minor, a 40-year-old woman, and two males aged 20 and 23.