27-01-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

The sun will be shining all week long in the Balearic Islands and it’s getting warmer too.

It’s a beautiful day in Palma with a high of 19 degrees, a few clouds here and there and a low of 10º.

The sun’s out in Andratx, although it will be hazy at times and there's a bit of a breeze, a high of 17º and a low of 10 degrees.

Santanyi is mostly sunny with a 20 kilometre an hour wind and a top temperature of 18 degrees falling to 9º after dark.

It’s sunny, but very blustery in Pollensa with a high of 19º and a low of 9 degrees.

Soller is much cooler at 16 degrees but still sunny with a slight breeze and an overnight temperature of 6º.

Jan 28 What’s On

Explore the history, paintings and sculptures of Joan Miró with a guided tour of the Pilar and Joan Miró Fundació in Palma. It’s open from 10.00 until 18.00 Tuesday to Saturday and from 10.00 until 15.00 on Sundays and holidays until May 15.

Take a gourmet tour of two Mallorcan vineyards, taste some of the island’s best wines and have dinner while you enjoy a private concert. For more information and prices log on to mallorcawinetours.com

Make a note in your diary if you're a fan of The Police. On Wednesday January 29, a documentary about the band, called Everyone Stares: The Police Inside Out, is showing at Teatre Municipal Catalina Valls at number 9 Paseo Mallorca at 20.00 as part of ‘Retrockspectiva 2020’ and entry is free.

Tuesday is reggae night at the Shamrock, Glasford and the Providence are on stage at midnight, it’s free to get in and the venue is open until 05.00.