Weather
"Tsunami" floods Santanyi beach
A spectacular video taken during Storm Gloria showing a small tsunami wave in Cala Llombards.
The footage shows a wave smashing into the shoreline then continuing right up the beach consuming everything in its path.
Un vídeo espectacular!. Les imatges ens han arribat uns dies després del #temporalglòria que va castigar fortament la zona costanera del #Llevant i #Migjorn. L'indret és #CalaLlombards, a #Santanyí. Una forta onada va inundar tota la platja com si es tractés d'un #tsunami. pic.twitter.com/vpLlAHdeZx? defrancdigital.com (@defrancdigital) January 26, 2020
The Llevant and Migjorn in Majorca were the areas worst hit by Storm Gloria, which brought torrential rain, gale force winds and extremely rough seas to the Balearic Islands.
Huge waves pounded the coastline for 3 days and a record breaking wave nearly 15 metres high was recorded in the port of Mahón in Minorca.
