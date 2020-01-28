Technology
3/4 of Balearic businesses have their own website
A report from the Balearics Society of Information indicates that 97% of businesses with more than ten employees have internet connections and that 76% of them have their own web pages that are used for promotion.
For businesses with fewer than ten staff, there is 76% internet connection.
This connection is now the highest it has ever been. Nevertheless, the Balearics lag behind the national average of 78% of businesses with their own websites. This doesn’t have anything to do with infrastructure.
The installation of fibre optics has grown over 80% in the past five years, while 98.5% of the islands have superfast internet connection.
Of other findings in the report, 70% of internet users in the Balearics purchased travel and holidays online, while the purchases grew by eight per cent more than the national average.
