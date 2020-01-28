The basic Pa amb oli 19-07-2019 ARCHIVO

The II Pa amb Olil World Championship will take place tomorrow at the Ministry of Presidency in Palma at 12.00.

It's part of the II Pa amb Oli Fair that takes place in the Parc de Sa Feixina from February 28 to March 1 and is organised within the framework of the Balearic Islands Day celebrations which are organised by the Government.

The first edition of the World Championship of Pa amb Oli held last year.

The aims is to honour a typical Balearic dish that’s so simple, yet so elaborate.

Restaurants from Majorca, Minorca and Ibiza have the option to take part in a previous phase of the competition in the Balearic Islands and in an International category.

The official presentation will be attended by Miguel Angel Coll, Director General of Institutional Relations, the jury and Members of the Organisation.