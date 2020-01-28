File photo of the the restaurant Caballito de Mar in the 1980's. 28-01-2020 JAUME ROSSELLO

Caballito de Mar restaurant in Paseo Sagrera in Palma has closed its doors.

Toni Gil took over the restaurant from his father 18 years ago but has decided to shut down after receiving several offers from interested buyers.

Toni has already warned the restaurant staff and suppliers that their contracts would be terminated, bringing an end to business relationship that spanned many years, but he still owns the brand name, Caballito de Mar and hasn’t ruled out new ventures in the future.

Thousands of celebrities, famous painters, sculptors and writers have eaten at the restaurant over the years, as have King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, Gloria Estefan, Woody Allen, Sharon Stone, Miguel Rios, Dani Martín, Rafa Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Majorcan people also love Caballito de Mar and many, many, family celebrations have been held there, which is something that Toni Gil is extremely proud of.