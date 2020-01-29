A sunny winter's day in Majorca. 28-01-2020 Caroline Fuller

It’s another gorgeous day in Majorca, Palma is 19 degrees and sunny with almost no wind at all and a low of 9º.

Andratx is a bit windy but there’s lots of sunshine, a high of 18º and an overnight temperature of 9 degrees.

It’s 18 degrees in Santanyi too with hazy sunshine throughout the day and an overnight low of 8º.

Alcudia is 19º and sunny with a 10 kilometre southerly wind and a low of 9º.

And it’s a beautiful sunny day in Soller with a south-easterly wind, a high of 18 and a low of 8º.

Jan 29 What’s On

Photographs of Pollensa taken by Guillem Bestard between 19.00 and 19.30 are on show at the Auditòrium Sa Màniga in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar until March 28 and entry is free. The venue is open Monday to Friday from 10.00 until 14.00 and 16.30 until 21.00 and on Saturdays from 16.00 until 20.00.

There’s a screening of La Bohème at the Ocimax in Palma live from the London Royal Opera House at 20.45 and tickets are available at the box office.

Layonlie are live at the Shamrock on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma from midnight, entry is free and the venues open until 05.00.