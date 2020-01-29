The National Police arrested the assailant. 28-01-2020 Redacción Sucesos

Prosecutors are asking that a man be jailed for four years for allegedly brutally attacking another man with a baseball bat.

The two men were in Plaza Santa Elisabet in Palma at around 17.00 on October 16, 2017 when the defendant allegedly approached the victim from behind and hit him hard in the face with a wooden bat.

When the victim tried to escape, the defendant allegedly chased him shouting “I’m going to kill you, come here.”

The injured man got away and fled to his house. He suffered serious facial injuries during the attack and had to have an operation.