Courts
Baseball bat attacker could be jailed for 4 Years
Prosecutors are asking that a man be jailed for four years for allegedly brutally attacking another man with a baseball bat.
The two men were in Plaza Santa Elisabet in Palma at around 17.00 on October 16, 2017 when the defendant allegedly approached the victim from behind and hit him hard in the face with a wooden bat.
When the victim tried to escape, the defendant allegedly chased him shouting “I’m going to kill you, come here.”
The injured man got away and fled to his house. He suffered serious facial injuries during the attack and had to have an operation.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.