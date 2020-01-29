Environment
I Can See For Miles & Miles
The silhouette of Majorca has been spotted once again from the Fabra Observatory in Barcelona.
It?s a phenomenon that happens a few times at the end of the year, when the visibility conditions in Barcelona are perfect, with no clouds, a clean atmosphere and not too much light.
But this time it was seen at noon which is really unusual, because of the light at that time, usually the silhouette can be seen more clearly early in the morning.
Avistamiento de #Mallorca inusualmente nítido en mediodía desde #obsFabra #Barcelona tarde ideal para contemplarla desde puntos elevados de la ciudad @comandotibidabo @btveltemps @ARAmeteo @AEMET_Cat @TomasMolinaB @AlfredRPico @Monica_Usart @alcantara_alb @ pic.twitter.com/kAL6Hg3sOd? Alfons Puertas (@alfons_pc) January 28, 2020
The photograph was taken by Alfons Puertas who has uploaded the image to his Twitter account.
