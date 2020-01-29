Screenshot of the video taken by Fabra Observatory Meteorologist, Alfons P. 29-01-2020 Twitter/Aflons P

Shares:

The silhouette of Majorca has been spotted once again from the Fabra Observatory in Barcelona.

It?s a phenomenon that happens a few times at the end of the year, when the visibility conditions in Barcelona are perfect, with no clouds, a clean atmosphere and not too much light.

But this time it was seen at noon which is really unusual, because of the light at that time, usually the silhouette can be seen more clearly early in the morning.

The photograph was taken by Alfons Puertas who has uploaded the image to his Twitter account.