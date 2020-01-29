Tourism
Environmentally Friendly Mega-Cruise Ship Docks In Palma
The Costa Smeralda will be a regular visitor to Palma.
The brand new environmentally friendly ‘Costa Smeralda’ cruise ship docked in Palma yesterday bringing 5,440 tourists to the city, including a number of Chinese passengers.
The ship’s Captain, Massimo Garbarino, was greeted by members of the Balearic Port Authority and Intercruises Agent, Alejandro Picos.
The Costa Smeralda is part of the Costa Cruises fleet and is powered by LNG liquefied gas, has LED lights, electric motors and water filters.
It’s 337 metres long, has 20 decks and 1,628 cabins with balconies and can accommodate up to 6,554 passengers.
Mega Cruise Ship
The facilities onboard this mega-cruiser are amazing. There’s a museum dedicated to Italian design, including, fashion, furniture, vehicles and household items, from the 1930’s to the present day.
Passengers will love the ‘Volare’ walkway that stretches to the highest point on the ship and can also enjoy a wide range of bars, a chocolate shop, wine shop and ice cream parlour, a spa with thermal pools and sauna and more than 1,800 square feet of shops.
The Costa Smeralda will cruise between Savona, Marseille, Barcelona, Palma, Civitavecchia and Cagliari and is scheduled to bring more than 300,000 tourists to Majorca this year.
