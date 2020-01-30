The head of the prosecution service in the Balearics, Bartolomé Barceló. 29-01-2020 Pere Bota

Shares:

The head of the prosecution service in the Balearics, Bartolomé Barceló, has issued an assurance that all alleged cases of sexual exploitation of children in care in Majorca have been investigated and been taken as far as they can.

Speaking on IB3 TV on Wednesday, Barceló said that Guardia Civil and National Police investigations had concluded that the sixteen cases were separate and did not indicate that there was a prostitution network. As with all criminal procedures, Barceló explained that some of the cases are being investigated further, while others have been archived because lack of evidence. "All the facts which have characteristics of a crime are investigated and are acted upon."