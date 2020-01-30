Child welfare
All child sexual exploitation cases have been investigated
The head of the prosecution service in the Balearics, Bartolomé Barceló, has issued an assurance that all alleged cases of sexual exploitation of children in care in Majorca have been investigated and been taken as far as they can.
Speaking on IB3 TV on Wednesday, Barceló said that Guardia Civil and National Police investigations had concluded that the sixteen cases were separate and did not indicate that there was a prostitution network. As with all criminal procedures, Barceló explained that some of the cases are being investigated further, while others have been archived because lack of evidence. "All the facts which have characteristics of a crime are investigated and are acted upon."
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.