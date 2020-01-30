Views across Alcudia bay 29-01-2020 MDB

The sun’s out in the Balearic Islands, it’s sticking around all week and make sure you’re bikini-ready because Aemet is predicting a high of 21 degrees in Palma on Sunday.

Palma 19º today with hazy sunshine, just enough of a breeze to get the laundry dry and an overnight temperature of 10 degrees.

It’s a sunny, but windy day in Andratx with a top temperature of 17 degrees falling to 9º after dark.

Santanyi is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a 10 kilometre southerly wind, a high of 18º and a low of 8º.

It's 20 degrees and cloudy in Pollensa with a northerly breeze and an overnight low of 8º.

And Soller is overcast too with a high of 18 degrees, virtually no wind at all and a low of 7º.

Jan 30 What's On

There’s still time to see the the 100 years of Glamour Exhibition at the Museu de Mallorca, at number 5 Carrer de la Portella in Palma until March 1. It features the work of famous designers from all over the world and there’s also 69 pieces from the Antoni de Montpalau Collection. The museum is open Tuesday to Friday from 10.00 until 18.00 and on Saturdays and Sundays from 13.00 until 14.00.

Jump on the vintage train to Soller, then take the scenic route to the port onboard a tram that runs through the orange and lemon trees, where market stalls are heaving with local produce, artisanal products, food and clothing. It’s open from 08.00 until 13.00.

The Dani Roth Organ Trio are live at the Blue Jazz Club on the top floor of Hotel Saratoga in Palma from 21.00 and it’s free to get in.

And the Funky Kings are onstage at midnight at the Shamrock on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma, there’s no charge on the door and the venue is open until 05.00.